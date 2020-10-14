Jean (Jeannie) P. Proctor

February 12, 1946 - October 12, 2020

Jean Phyllis Niebergall Proctor passed away October 12, 2020, at Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.

Jeannie married John "Butch" R. Proctor Jr. on December 9, 1966 in Galena, Illinois. They had two daughters; CarrieAnn (Ernie) Marshall of Lords Valley, Penn., and Rene Lee (Michael) Gibbons of Elk Run Heights, Ia.

She is survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren; Leah LaRock (Tim Ferguson) of Clearwater, Fla., Christopher LaRock, Danielle LaRock, and Summer Rae (Jared) Pratt of Waterloo, Ia. Great-grandson, Liam Pratt, and great-granddaughter, Riley Pratt. Brothers; Jerry Niebergall of Evansdale, Ia., Donald (Anne) Niebergall of Manchester, N.J., and Fred (Ginni) Niebergall of Balsam Lake, Wisc. Sisters; Barbara (Richard) Meyer of Tripoli, Ia., and Pam (Norman) DeVore of Wilton, Ia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter; Nicole Davis, great-granddaughter; Kennedy Davis, sister; Eleanor Dorrite, mother and father in law; Lorraine and John R. Proctor Sr., sister in laws; Jeri Brenning and Linda Niebergall.

Jeannie and John enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad, camping, fishing, snorkeling, and spending time with family and friends.

Jeannie especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people feel comfortable and loved, making friends everywhere she went. To know her was to love her.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family at: Rene Gibbons, 215 Sunrise Lane, Elk Run Heights, Ia. 50707. There will be no service. A celebration of life is pending.