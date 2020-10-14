Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean P. Proctor
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Jean (Jeannie) P. Proctor

February 12, 1946 - October 12, 2020

Jean Phyllis Niebergall Proctor passed away October 12, 2020, at Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.

Jeannie married John "Butch" R. Proctor Jr. on December 9, 1966 in Galena, Illinois. They had two daughters; CarrieAnn (Ernie) Marshall of Lords Valley, Penn., and Rene Lee (Michael) Gibbons of Elk Run Heights, Ia.

She is survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren; Leah LaRock (Tim Ferguson) of Clearwater, Fla., Christopher LaRock, Danielle LaRock, and Summer Rae (Jared) Pratt of Waterloo, Ia. Great-grandson, Liam Pratt, and great-granddaughter, Riley Pratt. Brothers; Jerry Niebergall of Evansdale, Ia., Donald (Anne) Niebergall of Manchester, N.J., and Fred (Ginni) Niebergall of Balsam Lake, Wisc. Sisters; Barbara (Richard) Meyer of Tripoli, Ia., and Pam (Norman) DeVore of Wilton, Ia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter; Nicole Davis, great-granddaughter; Kennedy Davis, sister; Eleanor Dorrite, mother and father in law; Lorraine and John R. Proctor Sr., sister in laws; Jeri Brenning and Linda Niebergall.

Jeannie and John enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad, camping, fishing, snorkeling, and spending time with family and friends.

Jeannie especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people feel comfortable and loved, making friends everywhere she went. To know her was to love her.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family at: Rene Gibbons, 215 Sunrise Lane, Elk Run Heights, Ia. 50707. There will be no service. A celebration of life is pending.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Pam Gibbons
October 14, 2020
Rene and Family - I'm so sorry. Jeannie was the living definition of resilience and family and love. I will always admire Jeannie walking with us and what an example she set for all of us. My condolences.
Pam Gibbons
October 14, 2020