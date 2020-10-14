Lela M. Kabele

March 16, 1919-October 12, 2020

Lela M. Kabele, 101, of Cedar Falls died Monday, October 12, 2020 at UPH/Allen Hospital. She will be remembered for her kindness, service to others, remarkable energy, and cheerful optimism nurtured by a strong faith in God. Lela was born March 16, 1919, in Iowa County, WI to Alvin and Ethel (Hughes) Jones. Lela loved growing up on the farm, taking care of the animals, and singing songs around the piano with her family. From a young age she wanted to be a nurse and in 1940, she graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Madison, WI. Lela married Walter Kabele on June 6, 1942, in Beloit, WI. They were happily devoted to one another as they raised five children, starting in Beloit, and later Dubuque and Waterloo. Lela practiced nursing in several hospitals and eventually at Allen Memorial Hospital, Schoitz Medical Center, and Americana Nursing Home. Lela loved taking care of her family, gardening, cooking and baking. She was especially known for her delicious pies! She was a frequent volunteer in church and community. Continuing in the tradition of her grandmother, Lela created many beautiful, hand-stitched quilts.

Lela was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, in 2005; by a son-in-law, Terry Juergens; and by two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Berni) Kabele of Holly Springs, NC, and Dennis (Anita) Kabele of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Mary Juergens of Norwalk, Ruth (Glenn) Monson of Rochester, MN, and Christine (Dan) Kallman of Northfield, MN; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Delehanty of Rewey, WI, and Dorothy Stead of Bloomer, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Nazareth Lutheran Church or Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls. A full obituary can be found and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.