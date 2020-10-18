Lucille "Lucy" Johnson

September 5, 1931-October 15, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Lucille "Lucy" Johnson, 89, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Western Home Communities Windhaven.

She was born September 5, 1931 in Emmetsburg, daughter of Walter and Bertha Riley Heddinger. She graduated from Rolfe High School in 1949 and married Joseph Krejchi on August 19, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 28, 1997. She then married Ronald Johnson on November 15, 2002 in Cedar Falls. Lucille and Joe fostered 25 children and worked together at NE Service & Supply and Landmark Appliance. She was employed as a secretary at Clay Equipment, then worked in cost and accounting at Viking Pump.

Survived by: her husband, Ron; four children: Cynthia (Mark) Schriever of Plymouth, MN, David (Joni) Krejchi of Cedar Falls, Susan (Jeff) Espinosa of Ankeny, and Dr. Daniel (Laura) Krejchi of Waukee; four step children: Barry (Elva) Johnson of Colorado, Scott (Gayle) Johnson of Rochester, MN, Andrea (Vince) Johnson of Colorado, and Amy (Doug) Infelt of Coralville; ten grandchildren; ten step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; and two sisters, Catherine Mead of Cresco and Darlene Weishaar of Oelwein.

Preceded in death by: a son, Timothy Joseph; four brothers, Merle, Marvin, Delbert and Dale Heddinger; and two sisters, Eileen Allen and Bernice Payer.

Mass of Christian Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct.19th at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18th at Richardson Funeral Service where there will be a 2 p.m. Rosary. Visitation also for one hour prior to the service at the church. Attendees will need to bring and wear a mask, as well as practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.