Eular Mae Harris

October 11, 2020

WATERLOO-Eular Mae Harris, 77 passed away of natural causes October 11, 2020. Eular worked at EPI, Inc from 1988-2007 when she retired.

She is survived by her two children, Michael Harris (Independence, IA) and Patricia Harris (Des Moines, IA); 4 grandchildren, Zavion Harris, Zaria Harris, Andrew Harris, David Babinat; and 3 great-grandchildren, Jaym Fulton Harris, Xavier Elder and Xymerriah Elder.

All condolences can be sent to the Harris family 2421 E 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50703.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.