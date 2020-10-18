Kenneth G. Makinster Jr.,

January 8, 1940 - October 10, 2020

Kenneth "Gordy" Gordon Makinster Jr., 80, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on October 10, 2020, of natural causes.

Gordy was born in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Grace and Kenneth Makinster, Sr. He graduated from West High School in 1958 and joined the Marine Corps and was part of Platoon 207, Parris Island, South Carolina.

Gordy was married to Margene Schuldt on October 12, 1968, later divorced.

Gordy worked at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo, Iowa, for 41 years before retiring in 1999.

After retiring, Gordy moved to Mount Juliet, Tennessee, where he played many, many rounds of golf. He was also a student of history and enjoyed visiting the many historical sites in and around Tennessee.

Gordy is survived by son Todd (Reina) Makinster; son Tim (Tricia) Makinster; granddaughter Raven Makinster; sister Dorette "Susie" Heideman; sister Grace "Dolly" (Leo) Brandt and many nieces and nephews

Gordy is preceded in death by his parents; brother Jim; and brother-in-law, Richard Heideman.

In 2014, Gordy joined the Vanderbilt Anatomical Donation Program and therefore will not have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Semper Fi & America's Fund semperfifund.org.