Rosie L. Thomas

May 25, 1947-October 16, 2020

Rosie Lee Thomas, 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home in Waterloo.

She was born May 25, 1947 in Durant, MS, the daughter of Roosevelt and Izola Blakes Bell. She graduated from Durant Attendance Center in 1966. Rosie married Charlie Thomas August 25, 1966 in Durant, MS.

She worked at Country View Care Center in Waterloo for 29 years, retiring as lead cook in 2010. She was a member of Deliverance Temple in Waterloo. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling and sewing. Above all, she loved her family.

Rosie is survived by her husband, Charlie Thomas of Waterloo; two sons, Anthony Thomas of Waterloo and Juan Thomas of Phoenix; a daughter, Sharonda Thomas of Des Moines; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, MC (Yvonne) Bell of Freeport‚ IL; and three sisters, Ella (Arthur) Brown of Milwaukee, Laura (Vincent) Unegbu of Waterloo‚ and Mae Helen Bell of Des Moines.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; four brothers, Jerry, Louis, Johnny, and Robert Bell; her twin sister, Rosie Mae Covington; and an infant son, Charlie Ray, Jr.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24 at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.