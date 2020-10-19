Marldine Moeller

February 24, 1931 - October 16, 2020

Marldine Moeller, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa, of heart failure.

Marldine Louise (Hein) Moeller, daughter of Ernest and Esther (Volker) Hein was born in Waverly on February 24, 1931. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Marldine graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. On September 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lavern Moeller at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They farmed east of Waverly for 30 years. Marldine was employed by the Waverly Hospital from 1970-1996, managing the business office for many of those years.

After retiring from the family farm, Marldine and Lavern (Vernie) moved into town. Marldine enjoyed walking, traveling both nationally as well as internationally, playing cards, reading, and spending time at family events, especially those involving the grandchildren.

Marldine was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. She served on the altar guild, attended church circle meetings, and helped with funeral luncheons for many years. Marldine was also involved in numerous bible study groups.

Marldine is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Richard) Wahl of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Luann (Greg) Scallon of Waverly, Iowa; and Julie (David) Jensen of Marion, Iowa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Daniel (Suzanne), Matthew (Kristin), Peter (Jessica), and Katie Wahl; Cynthia (Jason) Bryant, Andrea, and Derek (Jamie) Scallon; Joy (Josh Wise) Waughtal and two step-grandsons, Dane and Matthew Jensen. Marldine also has 8 great grandchildren. Other survivors include her brother, Bruce (Marilyn) Hein of Minneapolis, MN.Marldine was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern, her parents, and brother/sister in-law, Lester (Helen) Moeller.

Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The live streamed service will be on St. Paul's YouTube page and accessed at: https://youtu.be/y9R6zdHtfPI. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.