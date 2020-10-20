Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Boyken
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Boyken

August 24, 1950-October 17, 2020

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Boyken, 70, of the Denver Sunset Home, died Sat. Oct. 17 at MercyOne–Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 24, 1950 in Waterloo, daughter of Merlyn V. and Betty A. Phelps Boyken. Kathy enjoyed being a homemaker. Kathy was very nurturing and had the most wonderful, infectious laugh. She loved music and dancing and her family. She will be remembered as a very sweet soul.

Survivors include: her mother of Cedar Falls; her brother Stephen Boyken of Denver; six sisters, Barbara (Gary) Tomlinson of Waterloo, Cynthia "Cindy" (Jim) Hughes of Waterloo, Donna (Jay) Ableidinger of Punta Gorda, Florida, Linda Boyken of Coralville, Debra (John) Dalluge of Waterloo and Jennifer (Scott) Holman of Waterloo; 8 nephews and nieces, Christine Holman, Anthony Holman, Joshua (Janelle) Miller, Geoffrey Miller, Sarah Miller, Evan Dalluge, Owen Dalluge and Emily Dalluge.

Preceded in death by: her father.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Face coverings are required for anyone attending the visitation or the funeral service. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Oct
21
Service
2:00p.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.