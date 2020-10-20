Philomena (Phil) M. DeGroote

April 29, 1933-October 14, 2020

Philomena (Phil) Margaret DeGroote, born April 29, 1933 in the Bronx, N.Y. died peacefully in her home on October 14, 2020 in Cedar Falls, IA. Phil was the daughter of Irish immigrant parents, Patrick and Margaret Cody. She was one of five children and was affectionately known as 'Sis'. She grew up in cosmopolitan New York City. As a girl and young woman, she loved to swim in the ocean, read, and travel. After graduating from Hunter College in in New York City, she went on to teach elementary school in Manhattan, N.Y., Staten Island, N.Y, Phals Bourg Air Force Base, France and in Waterloo, Iowa. She married Dr. Kenneth F. DeGroote, Captain US Air Force, on July 30, 1960, in Chaumont, France. She was a teacher on the US Air Force Base in France. After relocating to Iowa, they raised a family of six children.

She enjoyed reading, as well as the theatre and cinema, and was well known for her extensive knowledge and memory regarding history, literature, politics, geography, and family history. She was always a friendly and empathetic soul who enjoyed socializing with all her family, friends, neighbors, parishioners, as well as strangers she met during her travels in life. She was able to hold a conversation on almost any topic, with most any person.

Survivors include: four sons, Michael of Panama City Beach, Fla, Steve (Jayne) of Annandale, MN, Robert of Osceola, WI, and John (Joan) of Cedar Falls, IA; two daughters, Mary Ann (Urs) Ochsner of Boulder, CO, and Laura (Antonio) Valdovinos of Greeley, CO; seven grandchildren; a brother, Kevin (Nympha) Cody of Brooklyn, N.Y.

She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, her parents; a brother, Richard Cody; two sisters, Peggy Cody and Mary Boylan.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. November 24, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on November 23, 2020 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on 400 South Street in Waterloo, IA where there will be a 5 p.m. Rosary and 7 p.m. Vigil service. Visitation will also occur one hour prior to services at the church. We request anyone attending the visitation and/or mass to wear a face mask.

The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links:

• Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.