Catherine M. Mead

Catherine M. Mead, age 86 of Cresco, Iowa formerly of Aplington, Iowa, died October 19, 2020, at Hancock County Health System in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church with burial at the Pleasant View Cemetery, both Aplington

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Oct
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by:
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel - Aplington
