Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven Frost
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Steven Frost

March 30,1954-October 14, 2020

Steven Frost 66 of Washburn, Ia passed away October 14, 2020. He was born March 30, 1954 in Black Hawk County Ia, son of Lawrence and Mildred Schmitz Frost. He was a proud Local 89 Iron Worker before he retired. He loved to tinker, mostly on his motorcycles. He had a love for Harley's and he would love nothing more than to hop on one of his bikes and get on the road and just drive. Survived by his son Daniel, daughter Megan and three grandchildren. Two brothers LaVerne and Larry (Janice). Three sisters Velma, Joyce (Jim) and Mary Kay (Dick) and many niece's and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Marlys and two brothers Norman and Willard. There will be no services at this time.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Steve McNulty
October 21, 2020
Steve McNulty
October 21, 2020
Steve McNulty
October 21, 2020
I never had a better friend than Steve. Gone too soon. We grew up together and shared so many wild and fun times together with all our other friends. Countless memories in my heart...R.I.P. Steve
Steve McNulty
October 21, 2020