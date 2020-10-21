Steven Frost

March 30,1954-October 14, 2020

Steven Frost 66 of Washburn, Ia passed away October 14, 2020. He was born March 30, 1954 in Black Hawk County Ia, son of Lawrence and Mildred Schmitz Frost. He was a proud Local 89 Iron Worker before he retired. He loved to tinker, mostly on his motorcycles. He had a love for Harley's and he would love nothing more than to hop on one of his bikes and get on the road and just drive. Survived by his son Daniel, daughter Megan and three grandchildren. Two brothers LaVerne and Larry (Janice). Three sisters Velma, Joyce (Jim) and Mary Kay (Dick) and many niece's and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Marlys and two brothers Norman and Willard. There will be no services at this time.