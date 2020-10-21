Shelly K. Gable

May 4, 1962 - October 9, 2020

Shelly Kimberly Gable passed away October 9, 2020 at her home in Alameda, California after a long and courageous battle with cancer, with her final days surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on May 4, 1962 and is survived by her daughter Samantha and mother Sherry Gable. She was preceded in death by her father Jim Gable. She is also survived by her extended family Skyla, Shepherd, George and Simco, and took with her memories of Pasha, Asta, Sasha and Synta.

Shelly got her BA in Finance in 1984, graduating magna cum laude from Iowa State University. She went on to get her MBA at the University of Iowa, and after graduating moved to California where she later got her license to practice public accounting. She worked for several accounting and real estate development firms before starting her own accounting business.

To know Shelly was to know an amazing mother, daughter, friend, and philanthropist. She met every challenge and lived life to its fullest, from raising her daughter, running her own business, traveling the world, and giving much of her life and love to the animals of Alameda.

A private service will be held at Greer Family Mortuary in Alameda on October 23 at 3:30pm. For those who wish to join the service through a live stream link, please send a request to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) at alamedaanimalshelter.org to continue her legacy of creating a more humane world for animals and people. Donations can also be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org whose mission is to find a cure and provided Shelly much support while she battled the disease.