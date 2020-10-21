Menu
Nancy Lee Sanders
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Nancy Lee (Harris) Sanders

(1953-2020)

WATERLOO – Nancy Lee Harris Sanders was born on December 2, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the oldest of Joe and Georgia (Holmes) Harris.

Nancy was a Teacher at Tri-County Head Start. She started as a Teacher's Aide and retired as a Head Teacher.

She is survived by three daughters, Shanee Harris, ShaLanda Harris of Waterloo and Shawneequa Griffin (Terrell) of Konawa, Oklahoma; one son, Bruce Sanders of Waterloo; two sisters, Jolene Harper (Donald) of Davenport and Lenora Jenkins (Rufus) of Waterloo; three brothers, Rodell Harris, Michael Johnson (Stephanie) of Waterloo and Van Harris (Kathy) of Davenport; six grandchildren, five grand dogs, three great-grandchildren with a new great-grandkid expected in December; and one long-time special friend, Phelton Fritz¬patrick, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter; two brothers, O.Z. Hunt and Richard Hunt; and one sister, Vicki Aldridge.

Nancy enjoyed reading her books, doing crossword puzzles and listening to gospel music.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 732 Quincy Street, where they will receive friends.

Funeral Service Visitation will be Thursday, October 22nd from 4-6 pm at Sanders Funeral Service, 1701 E. 4th Street.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St, Waterloo, IA 50703
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
Geoffrey Carlton
October 21, 2020
From my sister, Leticia Williams and I, may you all find strength and love during these difficult hours. We were childhood friends and had many memories of our time at Grant School and Logan Jr. High. Rest in peace Nancy! You will always be loved and remembered!
Shari (Williams) Dale
October 21, 2020
My best friend, my heart, my Mom
Shawneequa Griffin
October 21, 2020