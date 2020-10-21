Monica M. Haag

August 5, 1957 - October 16, 2020

Monica Marie Haag was born August 5, 1957, in Estherville, Iowa to Vernon and Florence (Naylor) Haag of Ledyard. Monica graduated from Swea City High School in 1975, where she enjoyed cheerleading and band and excelled in academics and softball. Monica graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and went on to successfully pass the CPA exam that same year (back when you had to pass in one sitting, she would remind us).

Monica joined the firm of Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., LLP as a CPA in 1979, and became partner in July of 2007. Monica was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Post college she played softball for many years on a variety of recreational teams. Monica's love was her membership in Quota of the Cedar Valley, Inc., a service organization. Monica was an active member since 1985 and held numerous offices over the years including President in 1989, 2000, 2011; decades long treasurer; and Governor of District 7 of Quota International in 1998. Monica was named Volunteer of the Year in 1996 and 2007. Memberships also included participation in the Waterloo Exchange Club where she was long time treasurer, as well as P.E.O. Chapter LO where she was past president and currently serving a third year as Corresponding Secretary.

Monica passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 while in Audubon, Iowa, with her best friends doing what she loved best, celebrating "Quota Girls Gone Wild" weekends. Monica was frequently found enjoying a book on her Kindle, crocheting or baking for the many Quota craft sales and bake sales she fervently and generously supported over the years. In addition, she loved Haag family reunions, Cousins weekends, Winstock weekends, a good Bloody Mary or Mimosa, shopping and showering her Dad and family with her generosity of time and gifts.

She is survived by her father, Vernon Haag, Bancroft; her sister, Jackie (Len) McMahon of Crystal Minn; adored nephews Luke (Holly) McMahon of Prior Lake, Minn, and Scott (Samantha) McMahon of Minneapolis Minn, along with their more adored children, Drew, Connor and Collins McMahon and Norah and Henry McMahon. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and beloved cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Haag, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Quota of the Cedar Valley, Inc, PO Box 1261, Waterloo IA 50704, for a scholarship to be created in Monica's memory, a cause near and dear to her heart. Please indicate on the memo in memory of Monica Haag.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held Thursday, October 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Ledyard. That service will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page.

Monica's family with then greet friends on Friday, October 23 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service at 300 West Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.