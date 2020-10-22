Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alma Germaine
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Alma Germaine

May 3, 1926-October 20, 2020

WATERLOO – Alma Germaine, 94, of Waterloo, IA died Tuedsay, October 20, 2020 at home of natural causes.

She was born May 3rd, 1926 in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Ezekiel Palfrey and Alice Bannister. She married Sammuel Edward Germaine February 19, 1953 in Jefferson Parish, LA and he preceded her in death in 1966.

She was formerly employed at the Kitt Cat Club, St. Francis Hospital and River Hills School and was also a senior companion.

Funeral Service Visitation will be at 2 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Service with burial in Fairview Cemetery.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St, Waterloo, IA 50703
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.