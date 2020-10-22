Scott T. McMahon

September 22, 1960-October 20, 2020

Scott Thomas McMahon, 60, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born September 22, 1960, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Janet Schmit McMahon. He married Sheila Burke on July 13, 2016 in Waterloo.

Scott was employed as a Master Plumber in the area.

Survivors include: his wife, Sheila McMahon of Waterloo; his Mother, Janet McMahon of Denver; his son, Jacob Scott (Lindsey Leanne) McMahon of Olathe, Kan; his three daughters, Alexandria Gene (Steven Isaac) Miller of Overland Park, Kan, Bobbi Ann (Sidney Michael Hansen) McMahon of Waterloo, and Kate Elizabeth Burke-Luebbers of Waterloo; his two grandchildren, Mason Joshua McMahon and Violet Grace McMahon; his two brothers, Brett (Shannon) McMahon of Denver and Robert (Pat) McMahon of Dunkerton; his two sisters, Kim (Terry) Dehmlow of Denver and Jill (John) Heinz of Fairbank; his mother-in-law, Mary Burke of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his Father, Robert McMahon; his Father-in-law, Fred Burke.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Public visitation one hour prior to services at the church. The mass will be live streamed on the church website www.sted.org. Face coverings will be required for those attending the visitation and mass. There will also be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.