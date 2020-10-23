Menu
John Edward Stokes III
1949 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1949
DIED
October 14, 2020

John Edward Stokes III

ONALASKA -- John Stokes, 71, of Onalaska died with his wife, Leanne, at his side Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

John was born May 7, 1949, to John and Imelda (Bushek) Stokes, the first of four children. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967. John served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War in Okinawa, Japan, and then Orlando, Fla. He then served his community as a Sergeant Patrol Deputy in the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 1999, after 35 years, also working in the jail, inmate transports and court services. On April 26, 1969, he married his high-school sweetheart and best friend, Leanne (Gerke) Stokes, at St. Pius. For 51 years, they shared a passion for family, sports, volunteering, travel, walking, and their beloved dogs, Angel, Bentley, Lakota and Roger.

John was very well known in the La Crosse community. He held Oktoberfest Director positions from 1995 - 2000, was named Oktoberfest president in 1999, had Grenadier rolls from 2001 - 2003, was Grenadier General in 2004, and Maple Leaf Parade Marshal in 2006.

Several years ago, John enrolled at Western Technical College. He was honored to make WTC's president's list of high distinction three times, fall 2017, and spring and fall 2018. He joined Western's Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, in 2018, and graduated from WTC with a human services associate program degree in 2019.

John was also an Honor Guard Escort at the Tomah Veterans Administration in 2018, and volunteered with Leanne at Capable Canines of Wisconsin, where they also met their adorable and loyal Labrador retriever, Roger, named due to him being an avid, lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. He also cheered every season for the Milwaukee Brewers, rain or shine.

More than anything, John loved his wife and family dearly. He traveled often to see his daughters, Amanda and Lyn; sons-in-law, Chris and Brian; grandchildren, Carson, Ella, Owen and Jake, in California and Utah.

John is survived by his wife, Leanne; daughters, Amanda (Stokes) Ingalls and Lyn (Stokes) Michels; his brothers, Dave and Tom; his sister, Patti (Stokes) Lesky; his sisters-in-law, Mary Jo (Roth), Lea (Rosik), Bernie (Meyers) and Jan (Wiggert); his brothers-in-law, Allan Lesky and Rich Gerke; 14 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews; cousins and extended family.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents;great-grandparents; brother-in-law; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services for the immediate family will be held near the end of October. at San Damiano Chapel of Viterbo University. Father Conrad Targonski will officiate. His final resting place will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn. The link to John's page and online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests memorials to the Veteran Military Center at Western Technical College, 400 7th St. North, La Crosse, Wis., 54601.

John's favorite saying, "Keep it simple."


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
We were so very saddened to hear of John's passing. He always was smiling and had a kind word for all. Our deepest sympathies to the Stokes family. God bless and hold you close.
Jeff and Sue Miller
October 23, 2020
After retirement John and I worked as transporters for the Lacrosse Sheriffs Dept. We enjoyed our time together and he will be missed. RIP John.
Alan Bassuener
October 22, 2020
Leanne,

Karolyn and our send our deepest condolences on John’s passing. You and John were so kind to us during our Oktoberfest year realizing we were newbies and giving to us your knowledge and guidance. I particularly remember an early conversation I had with John and realizing what a supportive new friend we had.

I know you and John had a long and special relationship and I hope your memories of that brings you some comfort.

Terry Collins
Terry Collins
Friend
October 22, 2020
Dear Leanne and family, we were very sorry to hear that John passed away. His ongoing contributions to the Lacrosse area through his community service will always be remembered when friends think of him. His dedication and sacrifice to preserve our freedoms with his military service is greatly appreciated by everyone. May his memory and the wonderful thoughts of the times you shared comfort you in the days and months ahead. We always enjoyed the good times we shared with John and the Stokes family. With sincere condolences, Jack & Pat
Jack & Pat Albrechtson
Friend
October 21, 2020
Leanne & family, We are deeply sorry for your loss...
John was an amazing man that gave a smile & friendship to everyone he met... John might not see a friend for a long time, but always made you feel like you were always around & special...
He will truly be missed! God bless you & your family, for John’s memories will be always with everyone... Gary & Carol Gross
Gary & Carol Gross
Friend
October 21, 2020
My prayers to all the family. John had a gift of gab that I always enjoyed, especially during Oktoberfest. Now he and Sanch can commiserate again. May they both rest in peace. Love and prayers, Rita
Rita Sanchez
Friend
October 21, 2020
John was filled with the spirit of "Gemutlichkeit" which he shared freely with his Oktoberfest family and with everyone he encountered in the community. Our deepest condolences to Leanne and family. He will be missed!
Silvana Richardson
Friend
October 21, 2020
My condolences to Tom, Dave and the Stokes Families I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of your brother John. May God Bless him, my thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you at this difficult time.
Paul Hammes
October 21, 2020
John was one of the happiest faces I've ever seen. John would often visit me at my office at the LaX Courthouse and we would shoot the breeze. I always enjoyed his smiling face and gentle demeanor. Ron and I looked forward to seeing John and Leanne at the corn roast every year. John's presence will be missed but his joyful spirit definitely lives on.
Tawni & Ron Kind
Friend
October 20, 2020
I'm sending all my love and light to the Stokes family during this sad time. What an amazing veteran, husband, father, friend, and community member John was. And I know you are all missing him dearly. I wish you much peace in your memories and in his lasting and loving legacy in your lives and his community. I'm keeping you all in my heart at this difficult time.
Teresa Allen
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sending you all light and love. He was a bright light in this world.
Eve Molzhon
October 19, 2020
John was a great man in every respect. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Jay Lyngaas
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
My sincere sympathies are with you and your family Leanne. So many fond memories I will carry with me always.
Mariette DeGagne
October 19, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to all of the family and friends. You are close in my thoughts and prayers in all the days ahead.
Laura Bushek
Family
October 19, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. John was truly an inspiration to everyone. Your family is in my thoughts.
Toni Van Kirk
October 18, 2020
Leanne, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. It just breaks my heart. Many hugs and prayers go out to you and your family during this hard time.
Shannon from Catholic Charities
October 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the Stokes families. John was a wonderful person, glad I was able to know him. RIP John, you will be missed. Thank you for all of your services! God bless
Paul Dawson
October 18, 2020
My condolences to the family of John. I enjoyed the times that our paths would cross while working. He was a man that we could count on
James Page
October 18, 2020
Leanne and family, We enjoyed many special events with you and John, especially the marriage of your daughter Lyn to our son Brian. He was a super nice guy who gave his all to everything he undertook, including helping his family, community and so many others. We always looked forward to chatting with him. His smile and easy going manner, quiet manner will be very much missed. Our love to all.
Patrick and Sue Michels
October 18, 2020
I was sadden to hear of John's passing. He was a fine deputy and a very nice guy. He will be missed. God speed. Lt. Andy Truscott Lacrosse P.D. retired.
Andy Truscott
October 18, 2020