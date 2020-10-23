John Edward Stokes III

ONALASKA -- John Stokes, 71, of Onalaska died with his wife, Leanne, at his side Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

John was born May 7, 1949, to John and Imelda (Bushek) Stokes, the first of four children. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967. John served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War in Okinawa, Japan, and then Orlando, Fla. He then served his community as a Sergeant Patrol Deputy in the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 1999, after 35 years, also working in the jail, inmate transports and court services. On April 26, 1969, he married his high-school sweetheart and best friend, Leanne (Gerke) Stokes, at St. Pius. For 51 years, they shared a passion for family, sports, volunteering, travel, walking, and their beloved dogs, Angel, Bentley, Lakota and Roger.

John was very well known in the La Crosse community. He held Oktoberfest Director positions from 1995 - 2000, was named Oktoberfest president in 1999, had Grenadier rolls from 2001 - 2003, was Grenadier General in 2004, and Maple Leaf Parade Marshal in 2006.

Several years ago, John enrolled at Western Technical College. He was honored to make WTC's president's list of high distinction three times, fall 2017, and spring and fall 2018. He joined Western's Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, in 2018, and graduated from WTC with a human services associate program degree in 2019.

John was also an Honor Guard Escort at the Tomah Veterans Administration in 2018, and volunteered with Leanne at Capable Canines of Wisconsin, where they also met their adorable and loyal Labrador retriever, Roger, named due to him being an avid, lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. He also cheered every season for the Milwaukee Brewers, rain or shine.

More than anything, John loved his wife and family dearly. He traveled often to see his daughters, Amanda and Lyn; sons-in-law, Chris and Brian; grandchildren, Carson, Ella, Owen and Jake, in California and Utah.

John is survived by his wife, Leanne; daughters, Amanda (Stokes) Ingalls and Lyn (Stokes) Michels; his brothers, Dave and Tom; his sister, Patti (Stokes) Lesky; his sisters-in-law, Mary Jo (Roth), Lea (Rosik), Bernie (Meyers) and Jan (Wiggert); his brothers-in-law, Allan Lesky and Rich Gerke; 14 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews; cousins and extended family.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents;great-grandparents; brother-in-law; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services for the immediate family will be held near the end of October. at San Damiano Chapel of Viterbo University. Father Conrad Targonski will officiate. His final resting place will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn. The link to John's page and online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests memorials to the Veteran Military Center at Western Technical College, 400 7th St. North, La Crosse, Wis., 54601.

John's favorite saying, "Keep it simple."