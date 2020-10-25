Willis Edwin Kannegieter

February 11, 1929 - October 21, 2020

Willis Edwin Kannegieter, age 91, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of John and Maggie (Finger) Kannegieter on February 11, 1929, in rural Grundy County, Iowa. Willis was the youngest of five children. He attended school at Buck Grove and graduated in the 8th grade.

On June 28, 1951, Willis was united in marriage with Sylvia Siebrands at the Kesley Presbyterian Church in Kesley, Iowa. He worked at John Deere in Waterloo, then farmed in Grundy County for several years. In 1958, Willis returned to John Deere for 10 more years, retiring in 1968. In 1966, Willis and Sylvia bought a house and a welding shop in Kesley, and started Kannegieter Manufacturing where Willis made hay feeder panels, pick up racks, trailers and did various farm repairs. The couple lived in Kesley for 50 years. In January 2016, Willis and Sylvia moved from Kesley to Mallard Point in Cedar Falls, where they had many good times and made many new and dear friends. On August 31, 2020, the couple moved to Parker Place in Parkersburg.

Willis was a devout member of the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church for many years. Willis enjoyed playing cards, traveling in the bus he converted to a camper and wood working where he made furniture, clocks, picture frames and too many other individual pieces to mention.

Willis passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, of natural causes. Willis is preceded in death by his parents, John and Maggie Kannegieter; a daughter, Pam Druvenga in 2018; two brothers, Calvin and Elmer Kannegieter; and two sisters, Frances Meyer and Evelyn Meyer.

Willis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sylvia of Parkersburg; his son Randy (Teresa) of Norwalk, Ohio; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., October 26, 2020, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church. The family request that masks be worn.

Memorials may be directed to family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.