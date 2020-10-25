Norma J. Novotny

December 15, 1929-October 19, 2020

Norma Jean Novotny was born on December 15, 1929, in Dysart, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Wignall) Haack. She graduated from Traer High School in 1947. On June 27, 1950, she was united in marriage to Stanley Novotny at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clutier. Norma was a farm wife and worked in food service. She ran the café at the Traer Livestock Auction with Pauline Ewoldt and was well known for making pies and baked goods. Norma was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church, Women's Society, and FCSLA. She loved getting together with family, playing cards, and playing Bingo. She always had a smile on her face when she was with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She was always on the go or looking for somewhere to go. She was so many things to so many people but the list is too long to list here for fear of leaving something out. Her love was fierce, strong, and fun. Norma died at the age of 90 on October 19, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters in infancy, Myrna and Virginia; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Babor. Norma is survived by five children, Suzanne (Clair) Svoboda of Clutier, Beverley (Warren) Colvin of Dysart, Cheryl Novotny Gibney of Cedar Rapids, Bob (Karen) Novotny of Bellevue, Washington, and Shellee (Lance) Bailey of Johnston; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. The funeral will be at St. Paul Catholic Church on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM with burial to follow at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. The visitation will be at Overton Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Everyone attending is asked to where a mask.