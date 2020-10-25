Dorothy C. Shaw

May 25, 1922 - October 23, 2020

Dorothy C. Shaw, 98, of Waterloo, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes. She was born on May 25, 1922 in Sterling, ND, daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Walgren) Mork.

She graduated from high school in Menoken, North Dakota in 1940. Dorothy married James F. Shaw on November 23, 1943 in Bismarck, ND; he preceded her in death on June 1, 1992. She was a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo prior to its closing. She had been a member of Anna Circle and also worked on quilt tops. She enjoyed gardening and baking. Survived by her daughter, Rita Knake of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Dwight Shaw and Dale Shaw both of Waterloo, and Dana (Shirlene) Shaw of North Logan, UT; three grandchildren, Randy (Carmen) Knake, Tammy (Michael) Dzurek, and Deanna Shaw; two step-grandchildren, Colton and Caden Ostermiller; two sisters, Delia Madland of Bismarck, ND and Margaret McCormick of Menoken, ND; and brother, Gerald (Leola) Mork of Heartland, WI. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Larry Shaw; brother, Leonard Mork; and sister, Ethel Bray. Services: 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. For more information visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.