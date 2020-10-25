Bernadette Kehoe

October 17, 1920 - October 20, 2020

WATERLOO - Bernadette Kehoe passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on Oct 17, 1920 in Waterloo. She achieved her last goals, she reached 100 on Saturday, receiving 80 birthday cards, and she voted. Rae, her daughter, caregiver and an artist, received the call from the hospital at 2:03 a.m. She has a painting titled: "God Calling" the lot number is 203. Rae considered this a blessing of the time reference for her and a final gift from mom.

Bernadette, daughter of John Phillips and Mary Dora Sawyer Phillips. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1938, was Salutatorian of her class and received a four-year scholarship to Clark College. Following her education, her first job was at the Cattle Congress office, following that she worked in the office at Rath Packing Co. office, where she remained until after the war. Later she worked in Gamble Robinson's office as bookkeeper, where she remained until she married. She was a member of the 3rd Order Secular Franciscans for over 70 years.

She met Charles E. Kehoe on March 22, 1946. He had been discharged from the Navy the end of February that year. The night she met him, she recalled going home and telling her mother that if he asked her to marry him, she would. Later she found out Charles made a similar comment to his friend Rog Marks, if I see that girl again, I am going to marry her. After four months he proposed on May 27, 1946. They were married at St. John's parish on the Epiphany, January 6, 1947. They were married 47 years until Charles passed away in 1993. She was the accountant for their Blackhawk Painting and Decorating. They have three children. She always had time for her children and many of their friends thought of her as their adopted mother. From the late 80's she spent many years traveling to visit her daughters in St. Thomas, USVI and her son in Shelter Cove, California. In 2013 her son Richard moved back to Waterloo to be her caregiver. Her daughters Charlene and Rae took turns covering for Rick in the summers and in 2020 Rae became her full-time caregiver. She is survived by daughters Charlene Kehoe- St. Thomas, U.V.S.I.; Rae Marie Kehoe, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., and Rick Kehoe Shelter Cove, CA.; Sister-in-law Sr .Donalda Kehoe OSF, Nieces and Nephews: Carol (Bruce) Jordan and family, Suzie (Kevin) Davis and family, Fr. Ralph Davis and Janet (Doug deceased) Reiter and family, Bob Junk (Pat deceased) Jim (Angie) Junk, Donna (Dave) Pont, Patricia (Tom Hansen) Kehoe, Dennis (Dixie) Kehoe, Gene Kehoe, Rosemary Preacher, Don LaMantia, Jan (Craig) Hoeman, Diann (Maria) (Dr. Jim) O'Bryan, Mary Beth (Scott) Litofsky, Frank LaMantia Jr (Janet Schafer), Jerry (Pauline) Kehoe, Joe (Cathy) Kehoe, Monica (James) Kehoe-Artes, Melanie Jensen, Jim (Deborah) LaMantia. Special friends, Else Bonthus, special prayer sisters Michelle Mardenborough and Allison Krivatch of St. Thomas, USVI and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edwin Phillips and her sister Delphine Delagardelle. She will be sorely missed by her children, her extended family and friends.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links:

• Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.