Leslie Selenke
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Leslie Selenke

April 9, 1961 - October 22, 2020

HUDSON - Leslie Selenke, 59, died October 22, 2020, at her home in Hudson, Iowa.

Two memorial services are set to celebrate her life. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26, at St. Gabrial's Catholic Church, Reinbeck, preceded by visitation from 9:00 a.m. to service time. Social distancing and masks are required. A service will also be on Wednesday, October 28, in Stratton, Colorado. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Leslie was born April 9, 1961, in Denver, Colorado, to Clancy and Helen Ross of Burlington, Colorado.

Leslie's favorite color, yellow, fit her personality perfectly. She always shined like a ray of sunshine into the lives of the people she touched. She was a wonderful woman that brought enough joy, happiness, and warmth to cut through the cloudiest of days.

She worked many years with her husband as the front office administrator at Total Health of Iowa. Leslie enjoyed interior design, traveling, cheering for the Broncos, and time spent outside picking up pinecones with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, James; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Hannah Olson; daughter, Ali Selenke; son, Andrew Selenke; grandsons Caden and Carson Olson.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Gabrial's Catholic Church
, Reinbeck, Iowa
Oct
26
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Gabrial's Catholic Church
, Reinbeck, Iowa
Oct
28
Service
, Stratton, Colorado
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
GUEST BOOK
Dr. Jim. My deepest sympathy and love to you and your family. I will miss Leslie's warm greeting when I come in to the office. Hugs.
Joanne Schrier
October 25, 2020
Angie Lashbrook
October 25, 2020
Truly a wonderful and caring person who will be missed by many patients,family and Josie. My sincere sympathy's to the family.
Delores Jacobs
October 25, 2020