Rev. James Jay Carstensen

Rev. James Jay Carstensen, 75, of Raymond, MS, and previously from Waterloo and Waverly, Iowa, passed away on October 22,2020 in Raymond, MS.

Funeral services with masks and social distancing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials in James' name may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society