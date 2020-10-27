Nickolaus A. Nisius

November 24, 1992-October 25, 2020

Nickolaus NI$IU$, 27, of Janesville, Iowa passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his parent's home in Janesville.

Nickolaus Andrew Nisius was born on November 24, 1992, the son of Tim and Cindy (Lursen) Nisius in Omaha, Nebraska. At about 4 years old, the family moved to Janesville. He graduated from Janesville Consolidated School in 2012. Nick was an icon of Janesville community. Driving his golf cart with his boom box blaring as he rode around town with many friends included.

Nick had a love for many pets, 2010 Camaro, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and meeting as many celebrities as he could.

Survivors are his parents, Tim and Cindy of Janesville, Iowa; sister, Nicole (Kendall) Kannegieter and their children, Kamden, Karsen and Keagen and brother, Mike (Tessa) Nisius and their children, Kayla, Kaiten, Kaeley, Kaibree and Kaselynn Nickolaus (who received her middle name from Nick). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Marge Nisius and Fred and Ruth Lursen and cousins, Greg Jungling and Matt Hinders.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Reggie Hovenga officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Facial masks will be required for both the visitation and funeral service. Burial will follow in Bethel Reformed Cemetery rural Aplington, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Nisius family for a later designation in Nick's name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.