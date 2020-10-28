Lois J. Miller

FAYETTE-Lois J. Miller, 87, of Fayette, formerly of Maynard, Iowa, Temple Bar, Arizona and Ranch Cucamonga, California died Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at the Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard, Iowa.

Interment: National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona.

Memorials may be directed in her name to the Maynard Public Library, Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union or Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.

