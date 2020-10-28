Menu
William K. "Bill" Diehl

William K. "Bill" Diehl

June 19, 1981-October 24, 2020

William K. "Bill" Diehl, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died at home at Windridge of Western Home Communities Saturday, October 24, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease. He was born June 19, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, son of Kenneth and Emma (Mueller) Diehl. William graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1951. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Bill married Loretta Delagardelle April 17, 1951, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo. He worked for John Deere PEC for 33 years creating two patented inventions retiring in 1985. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; 5 daughters, Michele (Larry) Skartvedt of Madison‚ WI, Kathy "Kate" Masters of San Diego‚ CA, Julie Diehl of Waterloo, Denise (Greg) Lough of Cedar Falls, Cheryl (Mike) Dodock of Waterloo; a son, Brian (Robbi) Diehl of Las Vegas; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Tucker of Palm Springs, CA and Nancy Siemens of St Joseph‚ MO; Preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob "Jake" Winder and a brother, Ted Diehl.

Family Services were held with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with military rites by the United States Marine Corps and the Evansdale AMVETS Post #31. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
