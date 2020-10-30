Menu
Charlotte I. Burington
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Charlotte I. Burington

April 23, 1944-October 27, 2020

Charlotte I. Burington, 76, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was born April 23, 1944, in Hampton, the daughter of Clarence and Henrietta Hersleb Homan. She graduated from Orange High School and attended Gates Business College. She married C. Burdette "Bernie" Burington on November 9, 1968 in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2000. She worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 34 years, until retirement. Survived by: a step son, Paul Dewitt of Afton, OK; 2 step daughters, Sheila (John Yeager) Breja of Elberon and Shari Avent of Las Cruces, New Mexico; 4 step-grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; a niece, Mariette Leonard of Cedar Rapids; a nephew, Rodney (Donna) Leonard of Strawberry Point; 3 great nieces, a great nephew and a great-great niece. Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a sister, Margaret Leonard and a nephew Rick Leonard. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Ave, Waterloo, IA 50703
Oct
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Ave, Waterloo, IA 50703
Funeral services provided by:
Garden View Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sincerest condolences for your loss. May precious memories of your dear loved one, along with encouraging words such as those found at John 11: 25,26 be of comfort to your family.
October 30, 2020