D. Louis Finsand

April 30, 1927-October 18, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-D. Louis Finsand, 93, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born April 30, 1927 in La Crosse, WI, the son of Gilbert and Floy (Stafford) Finsand. Louis married Mary Jane Liethen on November 2, 1956 in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on December 22, 1993. Louis graduated in 1945 from William Horlick High School in Racine, WI, and served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He attended the Univ. of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Harvard Univ. in Cambridge, MA, Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and Univ. of Wisconsin-Superior. Louis retired in 1996 from the Univ. of Northern Iowa, after 32 years as a Professor of Teaching and Science Education. He was a member of the U.S. Amateur Ballroom Dancers Assoc. and the National Science Teacher Assoc.

Louis is survived by his two sons, Bert (Amy) Finsand of Edina, MN, and Eric Finsand of Cedar Falls; his two daughters, Rae Marie Heard of Parker, CO and Beth Ann (Mark) Cavanor of Savage, MN, and eight grandchildren, Perrie, Meredith and Kiltie Finsand, Janey and Alexander Heard, & Kerbi, Britt and Ella Cavanor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and siblings.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. State and local mandates require all attendees to bring and wear a face mask and to social distance. Military honors will be conducted by the U. S. Navy Funeral Honor Squad and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.