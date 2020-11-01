Dorothy Ann Duhachek Hanus

December 23, 1931-October 30, 2020

TRAER-Dorothy Ann Duhachek Hanus, of Traer, passed away on October 30th, at the age of 88. She was born December 23, 1931 east of Toledo, in Otter Creek Twp on a farm, to Mamie Chizek, and Arthur Duhachek.

After her father passed away when she was 7, she, her mother and younger brother, Bernard moved to Toledo where her mother took in boarders and baked for people to support them.

In 1942 her mother remarried a widower, Joe Pokorny, who had 3 children, Ernest, Leona and Lester. They lived on a farm 2 miles north of Clutier.

She attended country schools in Otter Creek, Carroll and Oneida Townships and Toledo Public School. She attended Mount Mercy Academy where she graduated in 1949. She attended Mount Mercy Jr. College receiving a teaching certificate. She taught school at Carroll No. 2 for 3 years.

On September 22, 1953 she married Vernon Hanus at Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier. They made their home on a farm southwest of Traer until moving to town in 2004. They were blessed with 2 sons; Martin, of Cedar Rapids, in 1954 and Paul (Kari), of Cadillac, Michigan, in 1960.

Dorothy was very involved in her church and community, serving as prayer leader, lector, women's society, NCSF, and Council of Catholic Women. She was the first one to receive the Our Lady of Good Counsel Award in the Archdiocese of Dubuque for her work with youth. She taught faith formation for 18 years, was a 4-H leader, served on the County Committee and was Secretary of the Tama County Fair Board.

4-H was a big part of the Hanus family.

She enjoyed walking, exercise, was an avid reader, belonging to a book club, traveling-being to Europe twice and most of the U.S., cooking and baking, especially with her grandchildren, word searches.

For 41 years she was employed at Sunrise Hill Care Center as a CAN, CMA, Dietary Supervisor, cook, and most recently as a Dietary Aide at the Assisted Living. She enjoyed people and her work.

She and Vernon hosted 3 foreign exchange students from Finland, Turkey, and Philippines.

Surviving are her sons, Martin, of Cedar Rapids, Paul (Kari), of Cadillac, Michigan, grandchildren, Courtney, Allison, and Abby Hanus, brother, Bernard Duhachek of Hamel, MN, brother in law, Jerry Velky, sister-in-law, Dianne Pokorny, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were, her husband, Vernon, her parents, step- father Joe Pokorny, sister Leona Velky, brothers Lester and Ernest Pokorny, sister-in-laws Ginny Duhachek, Marian Schoonover, Gladys Pokorny, and Barb Engel, brother-in-laws Harold Schoonover and Bob Engel.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. All are welcome. A celebration of life service with full mass with meal to follow will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Traer, Iowa. The Rev. Michael O. Hutchison officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Courageous or The Traer Library. Correspondence may be sent to the Hanus Family c/o Martin Hanus, 3116 Pebble Drive SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.