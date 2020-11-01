Menu
Betty Mae Green

Betty Mae Green

March 1, 1929-October 27, 2020

WATERLOO – Betty Mae Green was born March 1, 1929 in Holmes County, MS, the daughter of Lonnie Wash and Annie Lowe. She died October 27, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care of natural causes.

She is survived by one brother, Willie Wash of Kansas City, KS. Survivors also include a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and five brothers.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Service with burial in Garden of Memories.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
My favorite aunt as a child that I always looked forward to seeing when she came to mississippi to visit was so much fun. I was always told that we were so much alike. You are now with your mother, father, sisters ,brothers and nieces and nephews. Rest in peace and know the gates of Heaven has open for your arrival. Love you and will miss you.
B.J. (Barbara) Brown
November 1, 2020