Rita M. Brissette

February 5, 1938-October 29, 2020

Rita M. Brissette, 82, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home of cancer.

She was born February 5, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Potter) Haines. Rita graduated from Eau Claire High School with the class of 1957.

She married the love of her life, Wayne Brissette, on October 6, 1958 in Richfield, MN; he preceded her in death on December 31, 2007. Rita was a homemaker. She was an active member at the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and had a special place in her heart for her cats. Family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren.

Survived by two sons, Richard "Rick" (Julie Kaefring) Brissette of Kalona and David (Amy) Brissette of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Justin Brissette of Waterloo, Sarah (Ashley) Howard of Waterloo, Nicole (Scott) Becker of Portland, OR, Kaley (Justin Anderlik) Brissette of Cedar Falls, and Julie Brissette of Ames; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris (Jim) Raatz of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; brother, James Haines; and sister, Betty Becker.

No services are planned at this time. Inurnment: Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Memorials: Seventh-day Adventist Church in Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com