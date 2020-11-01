Alice M. Lichty

November 17, 1923-October 28, 2020

WATERLOO - Alice M. Lichty, 96, of Friendship Village, died at Friendship Village Health Pavilion, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Alice was born November 17, 1923, in Waverly, the daughter of Henry and Ronetta Stromer Schroeder. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from East High School in 1942. She married Quinter Lichty on July 31, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He died December 10, 2006. Alice was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and was active in the Women's Fellowship and served as a Sunday School Teacher. She is survived by 5 children: son Ron Lichty (Marilou Lascari) of San Francisco, daughter Patti Bammert of Anamosa‚ son Randy (Pat) Lichty of Waterloo, daughter Julie (Carl) Peterson of Harwood‚ ND, and daughter Beth (Shawn) O'Rourke of Birmingham‚ MI; 15grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother Dennis (Joan) Schroeder of Englewood‚ CO and sister Ruth (Robert) Prins of Waterloo. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Matt Lichty, 4 sisters: Donna Schons, Delores Bowers, Janet Leckness, Lois Turner, and 3 brothers: Larry, Stan and Clifford Schroeder

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov 2, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren with burial in Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is for an hour before the service. Memorials to Valley Lutheran School, Friendship Village Foundation, or South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.