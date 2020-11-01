Paula K. Anderson

May 18, 1957-October 27, 2020

Paula Kay Anderson, 63, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born May 18, 1957, in Lawton, Oklahoma., the daughter of Donald and Lois Fagan Harris. She married LeRoy Anderson September 2, 1997, in Waterloo.

Paula graduated from East High School in 1975, and received her bachelors' degree from Wartburg College. She was a homemaker. She adored her boys and spent her time being a dedicated wife, mother, sister and tremendous grandma. She loved listening to her music just a little too loud, visiting the casino, playing the lottery, giving gifts, and making sure her loved ones never went without. Her heart of gold and unforgettable personality will be truly missed.

Paula is survived by: her husband, LeRoy of Waterloo; three sons, Nicholas McElligott of Waterloo, Joshua (Emily) Moses of Madison, Wisc., and Neal (Belinda Penne) Moses of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Max, Macy, Maverick, and Maddyn Moses; three siblings, Connie ( Sam) Shimp of Norwalk, Danny (Carla) Harris of Derby, Kan., and Angie (Scott) Rodberg of West Des Moines; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Benji Harris.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Donald and Lois, a brother, Kevin Harris, and Steven Moses.

Memorial services are being planned for a later date in 2021. Invitations to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to go and buy an Iowa Lottery scratch-off ticket in Paula's memory. Win big!

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.