Agnes M. Biersner

October 18, 1938-October 31, 2020

DIKE - Agnes M. Biersner, 82, of Dike, died Saturday, October 31st at Mercy One – Cedar Falls Medical Center.

She was born October 18, 1938, in Geneva, Iowa, the daughter of George and Dorothea Willard Luebbers. She graduated from Geneva High School and attended Gates Business College. On May 1, 1965, she was united in marriage to Marlyn G. "Sam" Biersner in Geneva. He died October 18, 2010. Agnes worked as the City Clerk for the City of Dike, retiring in 2000.

Survived by: a daughter, Teresa (Joel) Welsher; a son, Brian Biersner; two grandchildren, Danielle and Laura Welsher; three sisters, Clara Monson, Jo (Leo) DeVries, and Janice (Ralph) Pagen; a brother, Gerhard Luebbers; brothers-in-law, James (Berdine) and Ed Biersner; sister-in-law, Donna Bausman; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a brother-in-law, Herb Monson; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Luebbers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Reinbeck with interment in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.