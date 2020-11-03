Dena D. Schlamp

November 27, 1933-November 1, 2020

Dena Doreen Schlamp, age 86, of New Hartford, Iowa, was born the daughter of Jelsche and Dena (Kalkwarf) Muller on November 27, 1933, near Buck Grove, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm near Buck Grove, and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1952.

Dena "Doreen" married Richard John Schlamp of New Hartford, on August 8, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. Dena spent her early working years at Hinson Manufacturing in Waterloo, Iowa, before becoming a full-time homemaker. Dena enjoyed being a mother to six children.

Dena was a member of the New Hartford United Methodist Church. Her hobbies were vegetable and flower gardening and cooking-always trying a new recipe while also cooking traditional family recipes. She loved sewing, creative crafts, painting, quilting, bird watching and home decorating.

Dena died peacefully in her sleep early Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home in rural New Hartford, of natural causes. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, her mother and father-in-law; Elmer J. and Sylvia O. (Christiansen) Schlamp, three brothers: Klaas J. Muller, John E. Muller, Elmer L. Muller, three sisters: Frances L. Gieken, Grace Kruger, Lenora Kromminga, three brothers-in-Law; Henry Gieken, George Kruger, Henry G. Kromminga, two sisters-in-law; Harriett J. (Elmer) Muller and Patricia A. (Mel) Brinkman, one niece and three nephews; Janola J. Kruger, Wendell D. Kromminga, Rolland D. Kruger, and Delroy L. Kruger.

Dena is survived by six children, Timothy Schlamp of Littleton, Colorado, Jason (Tami) Schlamp of Marion, Iowa, Pamela Schlamp of Shell Rock, Iowa, Jennifer (Neven) Mikic, of Kansas City, Missouri, Mitchel (Stephanie) Schlamp of Parkersburg, Iowa, Carey (Clifford) Taylor of San Angelo, Texas; twelve grandchildren, Maggie Schlamp, Marin Schlamp, Teri (Brittany) Gorby, Alicia Onken, Kristen Schlamp, Kacie Schlamp, Derek Schlamp, Cody Mead, Haley Mead, Megan Schlamp, Benjamin Schlamp and Quinn Taylor; nine great-grandchildren, Cayson, Kayanne, Chloe, Isabella, Mila, Aurora, Loki, Osirus and Abigail; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com