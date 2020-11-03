Jane J. Vohsman

January 6, 1936-October 31, 2020

Jane Joan Vohsman, 84, passed away on October 31, 2020. Jane was born January 6, 1936 at home on a farm east of Nashua, Iowa to parents John and Gertrude Albaugh.

On July 31, 1956, Jane married Richard Vohsman at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Nashua. They had eight children.

Jane graduated from Nashua High School in 1954. She then moved to Waterloo to be a secretary at Walker's Shoe Store. She was later employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing and Denver Sunset Home.

Survived by her husband and their children: Debra Konken, Donna (Tim) Nabholz, David (Andrea) Vohsman, Janice (Warren) Kelleher, Kevin Vohsman, Patricia Kelleher, Mark (Jenny) Vohsman, and Kristi (John Forbes) Vohsman, as well as 17 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 6 step-great grandchildren. Sister Delores Graham, sisters-in-law Rose (Dave) Meek and Phyllis O'Neill along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents John and Gertrude Albaugh, sons-in-law Ray Konken and Randy Kelleher, sister and brother-in-law Donna & BillRandolph, brother-in-law Bob Graham, parents-in-law Theodore and Augusta Vohsman , brothers and sisters-in-law Lucille and Clarence Shinstine, Lawrence and Edith Vohsmann, Jo and Gus Frascht, Teddy and Eleanora Vohsman and Charles O'Neill.

Jane was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed puzzle books, quilting, and spending time with her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with a 4:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will also be held one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com