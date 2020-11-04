Charlene H. Kass

Dunkerton – Charlene H. Kass, 78 years old of rural Dunkerton, IA, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home.

Family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church, rural Dunkerton.

Friends are encouraged to join the family for the burial portion of the service, at the church cemetery following the mass. Masks will be required.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.