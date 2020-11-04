Mary E. Taylor

January 13, 1931-November 1, 2020

Mary E. Taylor, 89, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Hudson, died on Sun., Nov. 1, 2020 at home. She was born on Jan. 13, 1931 in Watkins, MN, the daughter of Arthur H. and Eleanor (Schoolmeesters) Ulrick. She graduated from high school in Adams, MN Class of 1948. Mary married Delmar Taylor Aug. 24, 1948, in Cresco, he preceded her Dec. 4, 2010. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sears, retiring in 1974. Mary is survived by: 4 daughters, Lisa (Bernie) Ramcke of Buckeye‚ AZ, Jayne Weber(Adam) of Ellendale‚ MN, Becky (Mike) Young of Hudson‚ Mary Ann Walker of Cedar Rapids; 3 sons, Robert (Marjean) Taylor of Pueblo‚ CO, Jack (Melanie) Taylor of Dahlonega‚ GA, Richard (Nancy) Taylor‚ Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded by her parents; husband, Delmar; son, Thomas Taylor; sister, Katherine Wilson; brothers, Jerry Ulrick, John Ulrick, and George Ulrick; and a great grandson Gabriel. Services: 9 AM on Sat., Nov. 7 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo. Visitation: 4 - 6 PM Fri., Nov. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Burial: Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Go to www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.