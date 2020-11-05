Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Agnes M. Houser
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Agnes M. Houser

September 21, 1926-October 28, 2020

MONTICELLO - Agnes M. Houser, 94, of Monticello, and formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her daughter at her side.

Private family services will be scheduled in the future with burial at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

Agnes was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the daughter of Ejnar and Marie (Christensen) Jensen. She graduated from Maynard High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Joe Wood) Himes of Monticello, a granddaughter, Amy Muller of Council Bluffs, and 2 great granddaughters: Madison and Alexa, a sister, Vera (Dick) Clevenger of Letts, IA, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Harold Mannion and James Houser, her son-in-law, Larry Himes, her sister, Eva (Bill) Hoffman, and a brother, Leo Jensen.

Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, Iowa 52310.

Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kramer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.