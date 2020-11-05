Agnes M. Houser

September 21, 1926-October 28, 2020

MONTICELLO - Agnes M. Houser, 94, of Monticello, and formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her daughter at her side.

Private family services will be scheduled in the future with burial at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

Agnes was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the daughter of Ejnar and Marie (Christensen) Jensen. She graduated from Maynard High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Joe Wood) Himes of Monticello, a granddaughter, Amy Muller of Council Bluffs, and 2 great granddaughters: Madison and Alexa, a sister, Vera (Dick) Clevenger of Letts, IA, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Harold Mannion and James Houser, her son-in-law, Larry Himes, her sister, Eva (Bill) Hoffman, and a brother, Leo Jensen.

Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, Iowa 52310.

