Hisako McDade

March 20, 1935-November 3, 2020

Hisako McDade, 85, of Waterloo, died on Tues., Nov. 3, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born on March 20, 1935 in Yokosuka, Japan, daughter of Katsuro & Masako Chiba. She graduated from high school in Japan. Hisako married Eldon McDade on April 16, 1956 in Fukuoka, Japan. She worked for many years as a hostess at Bishop's Buffet until 1994. She then worked at Junie's until 2011. Hisako was a member of the Open Bible Church where she was active in the Women's World Fellowship, Communion Board, and served in the nursery. She sewed a lot of clothing for her children and grandchildren over the years. She was known as being a strong woman and enjoyed flower gardening. Her great-grandchildren were her world. Survived by her husband, Eldon McDade of Waterloo; son, David (Beckie) McDade of Waterloo; 3 daughters, Linda (James) Larsen of Des Moines, Patricia "Patty" Stephens of Carlisle, & Susan McDade of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Kasuo Chiba and Tsugio Chiba; & sister, Misuzu Kariatsumari all of Japan. Preceded in death by her parents; great-granddaughter, Kyrie' Reve' Bratcher; & all the angel babies that her family has lost.

Services: 1:00 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Kearns & one hour prior to service. Burial: Garden of Memories. Memorials: Lung Cancer Foundation of America, Cedar Valley Hospice, & the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com