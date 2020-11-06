Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry L. Rasmussen
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Larry L. Rasmussen

Independence - Larry L. Rasmussen, 72 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on July 8, 1948, in Independence, the son of Emmett Clarence and Wylmarie Ardel (Crawford) Rasmussen.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence with Pastor Gary Wilson officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday at the White Funeral Home in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West, Independence, IA 50644
Nov
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
, Independence, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.