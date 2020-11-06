Terry L. Thein

December 2, 1947-November 2, 2020

Terry Lee Thein, 72, of Iowa City, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Corridor Crossing Place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Terry was born December 2, 1947, in Oelwein, Iowa, son of Robert M. Thein and Betty A. Thein. He married Janiece E. Pollard on March 31, 1973, at the Coralville United Methodist Church.

Terry graduated from Waterloo West High in 1966 and joined the Navy later that year. He served honorably until August, 1970 in Washington State; Atsugi, Japan and Long Beach, California aboard the USS Ticonderoga. In June, 1976, he enlisted in the Iowa National Guard and served until 2001, 25 years. During this time, he was called into active duty in the Army during Desert Storm, serving in the Middle East with the Iowa City 209th Medical Company. He worked two jobs most of his life also being employed by the University of Iowa from 1978-2017 in various jobs

Terry is survived by his wife, Janiece (Jan) Thein of Iowa City; son, Robert Thein (Brandie) of Coralville; four grandchildren, Landon, Layla, Parker and Paxton Thein; mother, Betty Thein, of Waterloo; and sisters, Tammi (David) Cusmano of Cedar Falls, Candy (Tim) Tullis, of Waterloo and Bobbi (Jon) Hyatt, of Reno, NV; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thein, and his grandparents

Terry belonged to the American Legion Post 17. He loved western movies, WWII history, horror movies, 50s and 60s music and traveling. He finally made it to Hawaii for his retirement vacation but not to Alaska, which still remained on his bucket list. He was always an arm-chair Hawkeye fan from the time he landed in Iowa City in 1971.

Terry chose to be cremated and will be put to rest in the Columbarium at Oakland Cemetery with private graveside services planned including Military Funeral Honors. No public gathering is scheduled.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.

Lensing Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.lensingfuneral.com.