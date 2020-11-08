Menu
Karen M. Frost

JESUP – Karen M. Frost 76, years old of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home in Jesup.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with Fr. Jeffrey A. Dole as Celebrant.

Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Masks will be required. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice or directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

A live stream of the funeral will also be made available on the St. Athanasius Parish – Jesup Facebook page.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements. 319-827-3695


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
2:00p.m.
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Nov
11
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
, Jesup, Iowa
Lots of great memories of her as my principal and teacher. Rest In Peace Mrs. Frost
Amber Kavalier-Childers
November 8, 2020