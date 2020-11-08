Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry L. Larsen
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Larry L. Larsen

February 3, 1942-November 2, 2020

Larry L. Larsen, 78, of Lansing, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 2nd at Thornton Manor Care Center in Lansing.

He was born February 3, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Glen and Della (Butcher) Larsen. He graduated from Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls in 1961 and attended a year of college in Wenatchee, Wash. On July 26, 1963, he married Melinda Pittman at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Larry retired in April 1993 from John Deere, where he was employed as a supervisor.

Survived by his wife of Cresco; a daughter, Kris (T.J.) Slifka of Lime Springs; a son, Eric (Angie) Larsen of Ankeny; four grandchildren: Nicole (Sean) Lucas, Brandon Larsen, Connor and Matthew Slifka; a sister, Lou Ann Jayne of Marion; two brothers, Lee (Barb) Larsen of Cedar Falls and Stan (Chris) Larsen of Waverly; brother-in-law, Jeff (Sue) Espinosa of Ankeny. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy, Donald Larsen; and brother-in-law, Larry Jayne.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9th, at Richardson Funeral Service with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a face mask. Memorials may be directed to The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Nov
9
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.