Becky Van Daele

May 13,1932-November 3, 2020

Becky Van Daele passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home in Independence at the age of 88. She was born on May 13,1932 near Littleton Iowa the daughter of Wilmer and Elsie (McGlaughlin) Seamans. Becky graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. After graduating she went to work at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo. On June 15,1953 she married Rene Van Daele at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Rene and Becky lived in rural Fairbank where they raised their three children and farmed the land together until Rene's passing on April 5,1978 In 2007 Becky moved to Independence. In 1993 after volunteering over 7,000 hours at the Mental Health Institute in Independence Becky was hired as their volunteer coordinator, working until she retired in 2008. Becky was a very active volunteer in both the Fairbank and Independence communities. She was a KCRG 9 Who Care recipient and received the Governor's Volunteer Award. She was a 59 year active member of the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary holding many local and district offices, and longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church. She also volunteered many hours at the Independence Senior Center, Buchanan County Council on Aging and was a mentor for the Independence Community School District.

She is survived by her two sons Rick (Linda) of Fairbank, Russ (Kathy) of Hudson and a daughter, Brenda (Curt) Patterson of Cedar Falls, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, three step- great grandchildren, a brother Lowell (Kathy) Seamans and a sister Ruth Meade. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings, Marcen, Charles, Gordon, Roland, Naomi Boyce,Luella Stoneman, and infant siblings Lucille, Charlotte and Richard.

Visitation: 9:00-10:15 am Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.

Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic all people in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and maintain proper social distance.

Memorials: May be directed to the family for later designation. Those not attending and wishing to send a card, they may be sent in care of Becky to Brenda Patterson, 1015 Orchard Dr. Cedar Falls, Ia. 50613.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net