Carol Beving
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Carol (Buss) Beving

December 30, 1927-November 5, 2020

WELLSBURG-Carol (Buss) Beving, 92, of Wellsburg, IA, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Carol Buss was born on December 30, 1927, in New Hartford, IA, the daughter of Sam and Grace (Fleshner) Buss. She married LeRoy Beving on September 10, 1948.

Carol graduated from New Hartford High School in 1945. She worked at Diamond Brothers Grocery Chain and then John Deere Payroll Department in Waterloo, IA until 1951, when they moved to the farm. There she raised her two children. After they graduated from school, Carol worked as a postal clerk at the Wellsburg Post Office for 20 years before retiring in 1991.

Carol Enjoyed traveling and fishing in Canada, as well as needlework and quilting.

Carol is survived by her husband, LeRoy Beving; one daughter, Debra (Larry) Bausman; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Grace Buss; one son, Gregory Beving and her family of 3 brothers: Henry, Donald and Bernette and 4 sisters, Bernice Jones, Florence Nieman, Maxine Wilson, and Tillie Marie Buss (stillborn) and all their spouses.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private graveside services for immediate family only at a later date.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.
