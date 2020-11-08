Brett W. Poehler

February 18, 1965-November 4, 2020

Brett William Poehler, 55, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and previously from Waverly, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown, Iowa

Brett was born on February 18, 1965, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Donald and Sylvia (Catchpool) Poehler. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Following graduation from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1984, Brett attended the University of Northern Iowa until 1986, when he entered the United States Air Force. Brett was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where his work involved calibrating underground missiles. Brett was honorably discharged in 1993. He then moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado, and worked for Celestica. After returning to Iowa, Brett attended Hawkeye Community College and earned his Engineering Degree in 1994. Brett then started his career with Emerson-Fisher Controls in Marshalltown, where he was employed at the time of his passing.

Brett's favorite things included being with family, playing cards, and croquet. He also enjoyed computers and computer games, especially EverQuest and collecting Legos. Brett's pride and joy was his blue Dodge Ram Truck!

Brett is survived by his mother, Sylvia Poehler of Waverly; two sisters, Denise (Tim) Aves of Waterloo and Luann (Doug) Brandt of Waverly; sister-in-law, Lori Poehler of Waverly; special aunt, Francine (Tom) Lines of Cedar Falls; special uncle, Ron Catchpool of Cedar Falls; uncles Don (Lois) Catchpool of Minnesota and Stan Catchpool of Nebraska; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Brett was preceded in death by his father, Don Poehler; brother, Mark Poehler; and his grandparents, Herman and Loretta Poehler and Carl and Fern Catchpool.

According to his wishes, Brett's body has been cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date. Private burial of cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown or Cancer Research at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.