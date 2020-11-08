Jeff P. Free

October 19, 1959-November 3, 2020

Jeff P. Free, 61, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 3, at UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital in Dubuque of cancer. He was born October 19, 1959 son of James and Mona Schmitz Free. He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1978 and received his bachelor's degree in business from UNI. He married Julie Nees on June 19, 2014 in Emmetsburg. He is survived by his wife of Dubuque; mother of Waterloo; two sisters, Peg (Jim) Jasper of Maple Grove, MN, and Mary (Randy) Weber of Raymond; two brothers, Jim Free, Jr, and Tom (Sherry) Free, both of Waterloo; nine nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father; sister-in-law, Sharon Free; and niece, Jenni Free. Memorial service 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 10 at Garden View Chapel with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo; Visitation one hour prior to the service; In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.