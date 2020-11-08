Yvonne B. Francis

May 7, 1931-November 2, 2020

Waterloo - Yvonne Betty Francis, 89, of Waterloo, passed away, Monday, November 2, at NorthCrest Specialty Care Center.

She was born May 7, 1931, in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Harriet Fridley Francis. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1949. She worked at Hinson Manufacturing, then moved to Chicago, from there moved to Santa Monica, Calif and later moved back to Waterloo. After moving back to Waterloo, she was employed for the Cedar Falls Building Center.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Richard) Murphy of Waterloo; nephews, Scott (Kim) Murphy of Waterloo, Rick (Jackie) Murphy of Waterloo, and Mike (Jane) Murphy of Winterhaven, Fla.; niece, Laurie (Bryant) Poole of Merdian, Okla.; great-nephews, Cole Murphy of Waterloo, Derek (Jessica) Murphy of New Hartford, Anthony (Brittany) Poole of Meridian, Okla.; great-nieces, Ashley Murphy of Woodbury, Minn., Aimee (Steve) Newell of Waterloo, and Valerie (Nick) Evans of Clovis, N.M.; great-great nephews, Boston and Baker Newell and Owen Poole; and great-great nieces, Bowie Jo Newell and Harley Poole.

Preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lois Campbell.

Due to the Covid19 Pandemic a gathering will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

