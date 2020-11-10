Bonnie L. Wilberding

November 3, 1933-November 4, 2020

Bonnie Lane (Bunny) Wilberding was born November 3, 1933 to Lucy and George Crowley in Mitchell County, IA. She lived in Iowa most of her life and spent her later years in Arizona. She died due to COVID-19 on November 4, 2020.

Bonnie is preceded in death by sons Robert Deeds and Craig Deeds, sister Marvel Schmidt, brother Keith Crowley, and parents Lucy and George Crowley.

Her fierce spirit, witty conversation and purposeful lessons will be cherished and remembered by son Dennis (Kathy) Deeds of AZ, son Bruce Deeds of IA, daughter Cindy (Brian) Pecenka of MO, sister Mavorette Dettmer, IA, brother Malvern Crowley of AZ, grandchildren Kevin (Sarah) Deeds of IA, Lisa (Jeff) Randall of MO, Justin Deeds of AZ, Cameron Deeds of AZ, Clint Pecenka of MO, Amity Pecenka of IN, Brad (Lisa) Phelps of AZ, and six great grandchildren.

Bonnie's was a senseless death – an end result of politicians who value their popularity, prestige, and next term by choosing not to acknowledge the severity of the crisis and not providing clear direction or leadership on handling the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with those politicians are the people who refuse to wear a mask, won't social distance or take any efforts to mitigate the transmission of this horrific disease.

Many thanks to Apache Junction Care Center and the staff for relentless care and attention to their patients.